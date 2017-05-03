Jeremy Renner cast as Doc Holliday in new biopic

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has signed on to play Doc Holliday in a new biopic about the legendary gunslinger.

The film will be based on two books about Holliday Doc and Epitaph: A Novel Of The OK Corral written by Mary Doria Russell, reported Deadline.

Renner and Don Handfields The Combine production house will produce the film along with Palmstar's Kevin Frakes.

“We are excited to re-introduce this classic American character to a whole new audience by chronicling Doc Holliday's incredible transformation from Average Joe dentist to a man who Wyatt Earp called the 'nerviest, speediest, deadliest man with a six-gun (he) ever knew',” Renner and Handfield said in a joint statement.

Previous film versions of Doc Holliday include portrayals by Kirk Douglas (Gunfight At The O.K. Corral), Stacey Keach (Doc, written by Pete Hamill), Dennis Quaid (Kevin Costner's Wyatt Earp) and Val Kilmer (Tombstone).