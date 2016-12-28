Jennifer Lopez 'head over heels' for Drake

Things between singer Jennifer Lopez and Drake are heating up.

According to a source the 47-year-old songstress is "head over heels" for the R&b star, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"She's head over heels for Drake. It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him," the source said.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in late December, after the 30-year-old rapper visited Lopez at her Las Vegas show. Drake and J.Lo were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in Hollywood just before Christmas, and celebrated New Year's together.

However, Lopez played coy when she was asked about her rumored relationship with the rapper.

"He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing," she had said.