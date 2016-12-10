Jennifer Lawrence vomits at Broadway show

Actress Jennifer Lawrence vomited during a performance of Olivia Wilde's Broadway show "1984".

Lawrence got sick midway through the show and jumped up from her seat and vomited in the lobby at the Hudson Theater on Monday night, reports pagesix.com.

"The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out," a source said.

Earlier there were reports that audience members have been throwing up or fainting after watching gruesome torture scenes in the play.

However, Lawrence's friend said so was not the case with the Oscar-winning actress.

"She caught the stomach flu from her nephews," Lawrence's friend said.

"1984" features Wilde and Tom Sturridge.