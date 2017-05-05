Jennifer Lawrence flaunts new hairstyle

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was spotted flaunting bangs haircut while filming for upcoming movie Red Sparrow at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport here.



Sporting a typically spy-like ensemble on Wednesday, Lawrence donned a tight black polo neck sweater, dark trousers and flat shoes, reports aceshowbiz.com.



She completed her look with a long camel trench coat and a black leather bag.



The 26-year-old was previously spotted filming scenes in Vienna. She sported the same blonde hair, which she tucked into the inside of a wolly blue coat.



In Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays Russian spy Dominika Egorova, who falls for a CIA officer and considers becoming a double agent.



Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie also stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and Ciaran Hinds among others. It is scheduled to release on March 2, 2018.