Jennifer Garner's friendly outing with Ben Affleck's mom

Actress Jennifer Garner was photographed taking a friendly stroll with ex-husband Ben Affleck's mom, Christine Anne Boldt, in Brentwood.

During the outing, Jennifer opted for a casual look in a preppy sleeveless white blouse and a pair of jeans. She completed her look with black strappy sandals and sunglasses, while leather tote slung over her shoulder.

Christine, meanwhile, wore a bright blue tee and white pants. At one point, Jennifer could be seen offering Christine her shades as the latter apparently felt the sun was too strong for her.

The 45-year-old actress remains good friends with the Justice League actor after filing for divorce. They have been co-parenting their three children, 11-year-old Violet, eight-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel.