Jeff Goldblum to return for ‘Jurassic World' sequel

Actor Jeff Goldblum is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise for the next instalment.

The sequel to Jurassic World --the fourth instalment-- is being directed by J.A. Bayona, reports variety.com.

Actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel which will also star Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.

Goldblum co-starred in 1993's Jurassic Park and in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park but was absent from Jurassic World.

He played the quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who managed to survive in both films.