James Bond 25 to release in 2019

James Bond will be back in action in 2019, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions have announced.



The 25th film about the legendary super-spy will hit the theaters on November 8, 2019.

There is no word yet on whether or not Daniel Craig will return for the role.



Casting and director will be announced at a later date.



The script is coming from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on Craig's four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.



Bond 25 will open on the same day as an untitled Disney fairy tale movie