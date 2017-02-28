Jada Pinkett's 'unconventional' marriage to Will Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her"unconventional" marriage to actor Will Smith. She says just like other couples, they also see things that are best for them.

Jada Pinkett earlier slammed rumours when they were called "swingers".

The actress, who is in Britain to promote her new film "Girls Trip", appeared on TV show "Lorraine" and talked about her marriage to Will, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While calling her marriage as "unconventional", she said: "People have to be married in a way that works. As couples, we really do have to see what is best for us."

Will and Jada first met in 1994 on the set of his TV show "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air", when she was auditioning for the role of his girlfriend, ultimately losing out because she was considered too short.

However they began dating in real life the following year, and married two years after that.

The couple share two children -- 19-year-old Jaden and 16-year-old Willow.