Jack O'Connell misses Angelina Jolie

Actor Jack O'Connell said he misses his friend Angelina Jolie, who directed him in the war movie "Unbroken".



The 26-year-old actor was picked by the 44-year-old actress to play the role of Louis Zamperini, an American athlete turned prisoner of war in World War II, and the two hit it off straight away, reported Contactmusic.



"I miss her. She did a lot for me. She didn't owe that to anyone," Jack said.



The actor also said he learned a lot from his "This Is England" co-star Stephen Graham.



"He goes away, walks like the character, talks like the character, and he turns up on the day and it looks effortless.



"He becomes the character, he doesn't act it. The hope is eventually I'll have a piece of work that says I can transform. I think they are the best kind of actors."