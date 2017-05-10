Irish Police drops blasphemy case against Stephen Fry

The Irish Police have dropped the blasphemy case against actor-comic Stephen Fry after they found that there was no injured party.

The 59-year-old actor was being investigated by the Garda after a viewer filed a complaint against him for uttering anti-God remarks on a show that aired on Ireland's state broadcaster, RTE in 2015, reported BBC.com.

Fry had appeared on a TV show titled, The Meaning of Life, which was hosted by Gay Byrne.

The “Alice: Through The Looking Glass” actor had been asked what he might say to God at the gates of heaven.

In his inimitable style, Fry said, “I'd say, bone cancer in children? What's that about?

”How dare you? How dare you create a world to which there is such misery that is not our fault? It's not right, it's utterly, utterly evil.

“Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world that is so full of injustice and pain?”