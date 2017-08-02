Ian McShane joins 'Hellboy' reboot

Ian McShane has joined David Harbour in Lionsgate and Millennium's Hellboy reboot.

McShane will play Hellboy's adoptive father, Professor Trevor Broom, reported Variety.

Harbour will star as the titular demonic hero from Mike Mignola's comic books in the new film, titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

The Descent helmer Neil Marshall is on board to direct the project.

The new story sees Harbour's hero squaring off against a sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind.

The project is eyeing a September start and will shoot in the UK and Bulgaria.