Ian McKellen remembers early theatre days at 'The Lighthouse'

Veteran actor Ian McKellen has shared a picture remembering his early theatre days at UK's The Lighthouse.

The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter where he posted a series of photographs sitting in the vacant audience rows of the famous centre of arts set in Poole.

McKellen took a trip down the memory lane where he wrote that it had been 39 years he performed on the stage at The Lighthouse for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“.@poolelighthouse where 39 years ago, I was on stage @TheRSC “Small Scale Tour” visited over 20 UK towns Memories!” he tweeted.

The “X-Men” star adds, he took the “Small Scale Tour” to 20 towns across the country.

He also shared the link of the programme notes for the plays in which he performed or directed from 1978-84 at the venue.