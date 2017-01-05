I was too fat for 'Moneyball': Chris Pratt

Movie hunk Chris Pratt said he missed out on a leading role in sports movie "Moneyball" because producers thought he was too fat.

The once-chubby star, who has since become one of Hollywood's leading men, said the snub inspired him to lose weight and get into shape, reported Vanity Fair.

"That was the first time I heard someone say, 'We're not gonna cast you - you're too fat'," the 37-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said.

"So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn't afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol."

It is not clear what "Moneyball" role Pratt was up for, but Jonah Hill famously shed the pounds to play computer geek Peter Brand in the film.

