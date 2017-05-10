I was raised to be a confident woman with aspirations: Gal

Actress Gal Gadot says her mother brought her up to be a confident woman, who is capable of making her dreams true.

The “Wonder Woman” actress says she believes that gender should not be a barrier to achievement, reported Marie Clarie.

“My mom raised my sister and me to be confident women with aspirations. And I always felt capable. I'm not saying that I'm stronger than most men... But we all have the same brains and we can achieve the same things,” Gadot says.

The 32-year-old Israeli star, who has daughters Alma, five, and Maya, six weeks, with husband Yaron Versano, believes society has a long way to go before the sexes are deemed to be equal.

“There's a long way to go until we can make gender a non-issue. I don't know if it'll ever happen. I'm hoping it will because life would be so much cooler and less complicated then. Also, for men, by the way,” she says.