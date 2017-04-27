I'm the worst liar: Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson considers herself as "the worst liar".



The 27-year-old says even though she earns her living "telling the truth under imaginary circumstances", she is awful at lying, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



During a conversation with Interview magazine, the Beauty and the Beast star was asked if she considered acting to be a form of lying.



She replied: "Ugh, no! Acting is telling the truth under imaginary circumstances. I cannot think of a worse way to describe acting. Also, I'm the worst liar ever."



"I remember trying to get into clubs when I was just about to turn 18. They'd ask my age -- and my friends were already in the door, it was not even a big deal -- and I was like, 'I can't do it.' It's terrible. They were like, 'You're an actress, what's wrong with you? Get it together, woman'."