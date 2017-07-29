I'm excited for her: Oprah Winfrey on Mindy Kaling's pregnancy

Celebrity host-actress Oprah Winfrey has confirmed that Mindy Kaling is five-months pregnant and that she excited for her friend.



The 63-year-old media mogul, who co-stars with Kaling in the upcoming movie A Wrinkle In Time, said that she found out Kaling was pregnant during the film's press line at Disney's D23 expo.

"That's when she told me. My mouth dropped," explained Winfrey. "'What did you just say?' she said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm 5-months pregnant.' And I said, 'WHAAAAT?!'"



Winfrey added, "That was it, and we just kept smiling.



And then I said to (Reese Witherspoon, 'Did you know?' and she said, I just found out, too.' And then I said to [director Ava DuVernay), 'Did you know?' And she said, 'I just found out.'"



Winfrey said the entire A Wrinkle In Time team had no idea the actress was expecting, continuing, "I'm excited for her.