I'm anti-fairytales, says Halle Berry

Actress Halle Berry, who has been divorced three times, says she has become anti-fairytales after her split from Olivier Martinez, Eric Benét and David Justice.

Berry said: "I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved. (As) women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse.

"That's what fairytales taught me as a kid... and I'm kind of anti-fairytales today. But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I've often felt guilty and responsible. I've suffered a lot of pain and anguish."

However, Berry feels it taught her a lot about herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in a question and answer at the City Summit event here, she added: "In every one of those situations, as hard - and sometimes embarrassing - as it was, I learned so much about myself.

"All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I'm grateful. But it has been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."