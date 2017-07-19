I'm a fitness fanatic: Huntington-Whiteley

Model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says she is a fitness fanatic, but wishes her bottom to be as toned as her arms.



Speaking about her intense work outs to Prestige Online, Huntington-Whiteley said: "I'm a fitness fanatic. It's where everything starts for me. I have really defined muscles in my arms, almost too defined so, I leave them alone completely. But I wish my b** had the same problem."



She said she maintains her slender frame by eating "clean, organic, simple" meals, but when she meets up with her friends or beau, she enjoys whatever dishes she fancies, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said: "At home, I eat clean, organic, simple. And when I go out with friends, I enjoy myself. Here at home, in the morning, I might have some boiled eggs or sprouts with toast, with a green juice."



"Or I might have some scrambled eggs with some spinach. Plenty of water through the whole day. And then at lunch and dinner, it's about a piece of protein: white fish, turkey, chicken. And lots of vegetables. Pretty simple," Huntington-Whiteley added.