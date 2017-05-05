I have read 'Deadwood' movie script: W Earl Brown

Deadwood actor W Earl Brown has confirmed that he has seen the script for the TV movie adaptation of the Western, which ended in 2006.

The 53-year-old actor, who played Dan Dority in HBO's TV movie, told his followers on Twitter that he has seen and read the story for the film which is an adaption of the series that ran from 2004 to 2006, reported Contactmusic.

"I've read the Deadwood film script. It's stunning. (sic)," he posted on Twitter. Brown also revealed reading the 126 page script was both "thrilling and heartbreaking".

"I've read, of had Dave (Milch, the creator) read to me, sections of it over the last two years. I now have the completed version... The hour and half it took me to read was thrilling and heartbreaking (sic)."