Actress Reese Witherspoon feels like she grew up with her daughter, Ava, and can't believe she is turning 18 in September.



The Big Little Lies star says she finds it "weird" that her daughter will be an adult within a matter of months.



"It's so weird. I can't believe she's 18. But she's great, and we did it together. I feel like we grew up together, it's great," she says.



Reese also has Deacon, 13, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, four, with her current spouse Jim Toth.