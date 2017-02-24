I enjoy a good fairy tale: Ian McKellen

Award-winning British actor Ian McKellen says he enjoys a "good fairy tale", and that is one of the reasons that he is a part of live-action movie "Beauty and the Beast".

Mckellen is famously known for playing Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film franchises, and as Magneto in the "X-Men" films. He will soon be seen as Cogsworth The Clock in "Beauty and the Beast", a live-action adaptation of the animated classic.

The actor also said that film's director Bill Condon was also the reason he came on board.

"When a script comes to you in the mail and you see that it is from Bill, you say, 'Yes' even before you've read it. I had worked with him before, very enjoyably, on two films: 'Gods and Monsters' and 'Mr. Holmes'," McKellen said in a statement issued on behalf of Disney.

He added: "One of the first films I saw was Cocteau's 'La Belle et le Bête' and I remember the excitement of the, albeit, rather primitive technology when the Beast sheds his mask and turns into the beautiful Jean Marais as the Prince. I enjoy a good fairy tale, and that's what this is... A traditional story that deals with morality and good vs. evil."

Releasing on March 17, "Beauty and the Beast" features an ensemble cast including Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Condon also feels he has a special connection with McKellen.