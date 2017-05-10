I don't think Idris Elba is right for Bond: Joanna Lumley

Former Bond girl Joanna Lumley says while actor Idris Elba is “stunning”, he is unsuitable to play the role of James Bond.

The 71-year-old actress, who has appeared with the actor in the film Absolutely Fabulous, says Elba does not match the description of the character as visualised by author Ian Fleming, reported FemaleFirst.

“Idris Elba is stunning - and was incidentally in Absolutely Fabulous - but I don't think he is right for Bond, who is quite clearly described in the book,” Lumley tells Radio Times magazine.

The “On Her Majesty's Secret Service” actress adds it has to do with racism and she is “colour-blind when it comes to acting, but Idris Elba is just a zonking great star anyway.”

Lumley's statement comes amid speculations that current Bond star, Daniel Craig, might not return as Bond.