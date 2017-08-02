I'd be a depressive mess without my family: Jessica Biel

Actress Jessica Biel has said she would be a "depressive mess" if her husband Justin Timberlake and their two-year-old son Silas would not have been by her side.



The 35-year-old actress has said she would be a "blob on the floor" after filming gruelling scenes for new series The Sinner - in which she plays a young mother who commits an act of violence with no explanation - if she did not have such a close bond with her family, reported People magazine.



"I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense.



Thank goodness for (my family) because otherwise I'd be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently.



"I come back and I have fun and I smile and I get to be silly because at work, I don't get to do that," Biel said.