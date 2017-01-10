I can't comment on James Bond role: Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy "can't possibly comment" on whether or not he is in the running to become the next James Bond as he thinks it will ruin his chances.

The 39-year-old actor has been largely speculated as a contender to take up the role of the fictional spy when Daniel Craig steps down from the position, reported Digital Spy.

"You know, there's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you're automatically out of the race. So I can't possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it's gone," Hardy said.

The "Mad Max" star may not be saying too much about where he stands with the franchise, he did say that Christopher Nolan would be a "fantastic" director for the next instalment.

"Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie.

Because Daniel (Craig) is so good, and what (director Sam) Mendes and Barbara (Broccoli, producer) have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard re-imagination to follow after.

"I wonder what the next instalment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that's a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound - again," he said.