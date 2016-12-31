Hugh Jackman 'fine' after latest skin cancer bout

Hugh Jackman arrived at Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of Logan with a small bandage on his nose and assured that he is fine after being treated for skin cancer once again.

"It is fine, it is all done, all fixed, all out. Thank you for asking," he said on the red carpet, according to NBC.

Jackman, 48, had earlier revealed that he had another basal cell carcinoma on his nose, and tweeted out a picture of his bandaged nose, and urged people to wear sunscreen.

Logan is the third installment of the Wolverine spin-off series. It's competing at the Berlin Film Festival.

"I didn't want it to be seen as a comic book movie, I wanted it to be seen as a film on its own. I had no doubts whatsoever. When I began to understand some of the content of this film, I was all for it. The film is unusual, very different and I think remarkable," he said.