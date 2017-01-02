Hollywood sign vandalised to read

The famous Hollywood sign was vandalised early new year morning to read "Hollyweed."

In an apparent New Year's prank, a person climbed up the Mount Lee, in the Hollywood Hills area of the Santa Monica Mountains and used tarps to change the O's in the iconic sign to E's, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras and they are investigating the act under misdemeanour trespassing crime.

Built in 1923, the Hollywood sign was first changed to "Hollyweed" on January 1, 1976, when a California State University, Northridge student similarly hung curtains over some of the letters to alter the sign.