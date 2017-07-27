Hollywood is improving: Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says things are moving in a good direction in Hollywood following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year.



The 45-year-old Girls Trip star, however, says there is still a long way to go.



Asked if things are better in Hollywood, she says, "I definitely think so. I think things are moving in a good direction. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do - a lot of work to do.



"Like, I did a movie like Bad Moms, It was majority white women. And just the way in which the studio handled that movie, in my opinion, was very different than this movie.