  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Hollywood is improving: Jada Pinkett Smith

  • PTI

    PTI | London

    July 27, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo: Facebook)

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says things are moving in a good direction in Hollywood following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year.

The 45-year-old Girls Trip star, however, says there is still a long way to go.

Asked if things are better in Hollywood, she says, "I definitely think so. I think things are moving in a good direction. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do - a lot of work to do.

"Like, I did a movie like Bad Moms, It was majority white women. And just the way in which the studio handled that movie, in my opinion, was very different than this movie.

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.