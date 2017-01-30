Hilary Duff makes red carpet debut with new man

Singer and actress Hilary Duff have taken her new romance to the next level by making her red carpet debut with musician boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The couple made its first official appearance at a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party in West Hollywood.

The duo, both 29, wore black for the bash at the Chateau Marmont hotel.

Hilary and Koma, who previously dated Carly Rae Jepsen, reportedly fell for each other while working together on songs for her 2015 album, "Breathe In. Breathe Out", but they didn't hook up romantically until late last year after the former's romance with personal trainer Jason Walsh fizzled out in November.

News of the new love match spread earlier this month when Hilary treated her new man to a weekend away at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, where she and her then-husband, Mike Comrie, celebrated their wedding night in August 2010.

The new couple was also spotted kissing during a coffee date at Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, California, just before the long drive up the coast to their retreat.

The singer split from Comrie, the father of her four-year-old son Luca, in 2014, and they finalised their divorce in February 2016.