High-quality footwear not negotiable: JLo

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez believes having "high-quality footwear" is "not negotiable".

The 47-year-old, who has recently collaborated with fashion design Giuseppe Zanotti on her footwear collection titled Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez, says that as a performer what she wears on her feet is paramount, reports people.com.

"I have always been a shoe girl. It's clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it's so much more than just the appearance of the shoes," Lopez said.

"As a performer, movement is very important to me, and it all begins with your feet.

"Whether I'm dancing and need a specific shape for certain choreography, or when I'm at an event and the height of the shoes completely changes my posture and walk, having high-quality footwear is not negotiable. Shoes go beyond simply accessorising. They dictate how you carry yourself while wearing them," she added.

The Shades of Blue actress, who will launch the 16-piece capsule on Monday, says a woman's footwear can boost her confidence.