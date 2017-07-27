Henry Cavill pokes fun at moustache controversy

Actor Henry Cavill has taken a pot shot at all the hubbub surrounding his moustache, which he will be seen sporting in upcoming film Mission: Impossible 6.



The situation arose when the 34-year-old grew facial hair for his new role in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Mission: Impossible 6, which caused problems for Warner Bros and its Justice League re-shoots, as he plays clean-shaven Superman in it.



According to reports, Paramount was refusing to let him shave, forcing Warner Bros to employ state-of-the-art digital trickery to erase his face fur.



Cavill on Wednesday posted a behind-the-scenes shot from the set of Mission: Impossible 6 on Instagram, but he insisted it was something else.



"Dear followers, it is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco. Pictured above is not a set on ‘MI6', but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as ‘Henry Cavill's Moustache'," Cavill wrote alongside the image.



"There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the Justice League re-shoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic moustache."



"It is not a question of if I should shave -- it is a question of how can we possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us," he added.