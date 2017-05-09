  1. Home
'Hellboy' reboot in works with David Harbour

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 9, 2017 | 06:55 PM
A new Hellboy movie is in the works-- but, without its original star Ron Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro.

Millennium is in negotiations with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for a new installment that would reboot and relaunch the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is in talks to play Hellboy, while Neil Marshall, who won raves for his work on “Game of Thrones”, is circling to direct the project.

Hellboy was created in 1993 by Mignola and became an indie comic hit as it talked of a demon, raised by a professor, working to fight supernatural evildoers for an organisation called Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense.

