Heath Ledger was working on his directorial debut before death

    PTI | New York

    May 17, 2017 | 01:21 PM
Heath Ledger (PHOTO: Facebook)

Heath Ledger was working on his dream directorial debut before the actor passed away.

I Am Heath Ledger, the documentary based on the life of The Dark Knight star sheds light on his ambition to direct a feature film, reported Elle magazine.

Ledger, who was a chess fanatic, wanted his first directorial venture to be titled as The Queen's Gambit.

The story of the film was based on the novel by Walter Tevis about a chess prodigy who develops a reliance on drugs and alcohol.

Ledger died of cardiac arrest brought about by combined drug intoxication on January 22, 2008.

I Am Heath Ledger will receive a digital release on May 23.

