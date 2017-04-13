Hard to say no to action roles: Zoe Saldana

Actress Zoe Saldana says the reason why she is being seen in back-to-back action films is because she feels it is difficult for her to reject them as she believes it will disappoint young girls.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 actress says she hopes she is able to fill in shoes of a role model, that is

still absent for women, reported The Independent.

"Seeing young girls look up to you as an action hero makes it hard to say no to these roles. If it wasn't for

Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Conner, I don't know what I would have done.

"It's funny, because both of these characters were nurtured by James Cameron and then I eventually ended up

working with him," Saldana said.

The actress has worked with Weaver and Cameron in Avatar and its upcoming sequel.

Her other action films include Star Wars: Into The Darkness.