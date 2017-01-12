Guetta's Mumbai show too cancelled over police permission

After his Bengaluru gig was called off, French Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta's concert here on Friday has been cancelled as "mandatory requirements and legal formalities" have not been completed, says the Mumbai police spokesperson.

After BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rejected the permission, festival organisers shifted the venue from the Mahalaxmi Race Course to Reliance Jio Garden at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Mumbai police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said in a statement: "Permission to today's (Friday) Sunburn Arena programme at BKC is rejected by Mumbai police, for not completing the mandatory requirements and legal formalities."

The BMC had earlier said in a statement that no permission has been taken for David Guetta's "Sunburn" event scheduled on Friday at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

It had also cautioned the people on Thursday evening against purchasing tickets/passes for the event as it is being organised illegally.

The French DJ is on a four-city tour and his first concert in Bengaluru on Thursday was cancelled due to "law and order" situation after the mass molestation incident during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The DJ is set to perform in Hyderabad and Delhi this weekend.