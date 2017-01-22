Actress Karen Gillan says the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel will be even better than the first movie.

The 29-year-old actress, who is reprising her role as Nebula in the follow-up to the Marvel Studios superhero film, said she can not wait for fans to learn more about her character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm so excited for people to see it! I just feel like it's all of the best elements of the first one, just amplified.

It's even better - it's funnier, the music's even better ...

the second album is a blinder. It's great.

"And in the first one everyone was being established. Now that that's out of the way, you really get to delve into all of their dilemmas and things like that. I think family would really be the main theme of the thing. And my character Nebula is dealing with a whole lot of stuff there - we see a whole new side to her," Gillan said.