'GoT' star Peter Dinklage eyes for key role in 'Infinity War'

Actor Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones", is in early talks for a key role in "Avengers: Infinity War."

The 47-year-old star is expected to appear in both the next two "Avengers" films, including "Infinity War" and a yet-untitled sequel back-to-back, reported Variety.

According to a source, production on the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" has recently wrapped and the remaining schedule for the show has moved from a summer shoot to a fall shoot so, Dinklage might shoot for the film sometime in early summer.

The plot details of Dinklage's character is yet to be disclosed at this time.

He is one of the few new cast members to be added to the franchise. Previous stars like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are on board to return.