'GoT' season eight may feature more than six episodes

HBO's programming president Casey Bloys has hinted that the final season of the network's popular series 'Game of Thrones' might feature more than six episodes.

It was earlier reported that the creators of the popular fantasy drama David Benioff and DB Weiss were ready to end the show with 13 episodes, including seven episodes in season seven and six episodes in the eighth season.

Bloys, however, said that the show's bosses are still contemplating over how many hours the final season will run for, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"They're still figuring out the shape of the season, what they want to do. I'll take as many as they want to do. If they give me eight, I'll want 10. But it's really up to them.

They'll let me know," he said.

Bloys also talked about a potential prequel series of the show.

"It's such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it's a pretty high bar," he said adding, "We'll take some shots at it. I'm not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out."