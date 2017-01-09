Golden Globes 2017: 'La La Land' shines with 7 awards 

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starrer musical comedy "La La Land" clinched as many as seven honours at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities including the legendary actress Meryl Streep took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump. Popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra made a glittering debut at the gala as a presenter.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the awards show -- organised by Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, "La La Land" follows a romantic relationship between a dedicated jazz musician, Sebastian (Gosling), and an aspiring actress, Mia (Stone), who are struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles. They cross paths and embark on a romantic relationship while exploring the joy and pain of pursuing their dreams.

The film won in categories like Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Stone), Best Director - Motion Picture (Chazelle), Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy (Gosling), Best Screenplay, Best Original Score - Motion Picture and Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

After making India proud with her red carpet appearances at the Oscars and Emmys last year, Priyanka, who found global popularity with American TV show "Quantico", made heads turn in a golden glided Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline, as she joined actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the stage to present the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama to "Goliath" actor Billy Bob Thornton.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards paid a tribute to late actresses, mother-daughter Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, by showing clips of some of their memorable roles.

Streep was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and she was applauded for her bold speech in which she slammed Trump.

Apart from Streep, British actor Hugh Laurie and Fallon also poked fun at Trump, whose inauguration ceremony is due for January 20.

While Fallon poked fun at Trump by comparing him to "Game of Thrones" character King Joffrey during his opening monologue, Streep slammed him by stating that one "performance" that stood out this year was when Trump mocked a disabled reporter at a rally.

Laurie said that he feels happy to be honoured at the "last ever Golden Globes" and even indirectly called Trump "psychopathic billionaires" while accepting his award.

While "Moonlight" won the Best Motion Picture -- Drama award, actors Cassey Affleck and Isabelle Huppert took home the award for Best Actor and Actress in Motion Picture - Drama for their roles in "Manchester By The Sea" and "Elle".

The Best Supporting Role - Male and Female Awards were given to actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Nocturnal Animals") and Viola Davis ("Fences").

"Zootopia" was declared as the winner for Best Motion Picture - Animated.

In the television categories, "The Crown" was announced as the winner for Best Television Series - Drama, while "Atlanta" was given the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy award and the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy was given to "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story".

Other big winners of the night included Tom Hiddleston, who won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Night Manager"; Sara Paulson, who was given the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"; and Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie, who got the best supporting actor honours in the Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

The award show also witnessed a surprise entry by actor Brad Pitt, who is currently fighting for the custody of their six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

