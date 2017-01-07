Golden Globe Awards 2017: All you need to know

One of the most prestigious yet entertaining award shows-- The Golden Globes will be aired live on January 8 on NBC starting 8 pm and the pre-show event will be streamed live on NBC.com.

Setting in motion the 2017 awards season, the 74th edition of the Annual Golden Globe Awards will honour the best of Hollywood as well as the television industry and will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Fallon.

"We have a fun, surprise; pre-taped opening that is honestly cameo after cameo. It’s so good! I won't say anyone's name. I'm just so excited. I want you to see it," Fallon was quoted as saying.

For the first time ever, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which comprises of 90 international journalists has chosen three personalities to take on the role of Miss Golden Globes.

Sylvester Stallone's daughters-- Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 will take on the role of Miss Golden Globes to hand out the coveted statues to the winners.

Eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep will be conferred with the ‘lifetime achievement award’ for her ‘outstanding contribution to the world of cinema’ and there are plans of honouring Hollywood actors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher who passed away in 2016.

And there’s a surprise in store for the Indian audiences as well.

Actor Priyanka Chopra who has won accolades for her acting and singing in Hollywood, will be joining the likes of Ben Affleck, Pierce Brosnan, and Leonardo DiCaprio as one of the presenters of the award show.