George Clooney becomes 'more protective' since becoming father

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has reportedly become more protective after becoming a father and is in love with his twins -- Ella and Alexander.

George, who is married to Amal Clooney, welcomed the twins on June 6.

"George and Amal are so in love with their kids. They are settling in so well and enjoying the time off being at home with their family," a source told etonline.com.

"Having children has made George even more protective and aware of who he surrounds himself with. He will do everything he can to make sure the children live as normal of a life as possible," the source added.