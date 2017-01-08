Friendship with Matt Damon is precious: Affleck

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are known for their longtime friendship in Hollywood and the former says he really values their bond and it is "very precious" to him.

The 44-year-old star, who shared Oscar with Damon for writing the screenplay of their 1997 hit "Good Will Hunting", says he has no clue what he would have done in his life without the "Jason Bourne" star, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I can't tell you how valuable it is to have somebody who's been through things with you, ups and downs, who knows what your life experience is like, who can identify with that.

"It's an incredibly valuable friendship and it's very precious and so is my friendship with my brother (Casey Affleck) I don't know what I would do without those guys," he said.

While, praising his brother, Casey, who recently won the best actor at Globes for his movie "Manchester by the Sea", Affleck says, he is one of the most talented guy.

"He doesn't need any advice. My brother is one of the smartest guys I know. He's savvy; he's smart; he's talented; he's thoughtful. He just knows what he's doing. He doesn't need me to help him." PTI SSN