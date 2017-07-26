Frank Sinatra's widow, Barbara dead at 90

Barbara Sinatra, the widow of iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, is dead. She was 90.

Barbara died on Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, Efe news reported.

According to local daily The Desert Sun, Barbara Sinatra died surrounded by her friends and loved ones after suffering from health problems for months.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was the fourth and last wife of Frank Sinatra, one of the great singers of the 20th Century and to whom she was married from 1976 until his death in 1998.

Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow were the first three wives of "The Voice", although Barbara was the woman who spent the most time married to Sinatra.

Before beginning her romance with Sinatra, Barbara had been married to comedian Zeppo Marx, one of the Marx Brothers.

She was born in Missouri, but her family soon moved to California, where she began a career as a model, later becoming a Las Vegas showgirl.

Along with Sinatra, Barbara was well known for her philanthropic activities via the Barbara Sinatra Children's Centre, dedicated to children who have suffered emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Known as "Lady Blue Eyes" a reference to her husband's "Ol' Blue Eyes" moniker, Barbara wrote her memoirs in her book "Lady Blue Eyes: My Life With Frank", published in 2011.

She said that in her relationship with Frank, she felt she was "the luckiest girl alive."

