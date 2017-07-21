Forest Whitaker joins 'Empire'

Actor Forest Whitaker will be joining the cast of Empire.



The Academy Award and Golden Globe winning actor has joined in a recurring role and will appear in a multi-episode arc in the fourth season.

Whitaker will play uncle Eddie, a charismatic music icon.



Whitaker is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to join Empire Season 4, joining actress Demi Moore, who has a large recurring role in the upcoming season and made her first appearance in the Season 3 finale.



Empire is known for its A-list guest stars, which over the course of the series, has included Mariah Carey, Rosie O'Donnell, Eva Longoria, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Campbell, Rumer Willis, Courtney Love, Kelly Rowland and Chris Rock.



The show will return to Indian small screen on September 30 on Star World and Star World HD.