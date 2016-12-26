Fisher in 'stable condition,' confirms mother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds confirmed that the actress is in stable condition after she suffered a mid-air heart attack.



The iconic "Star Wars" actress went into cardiac arrest while onboard an LA-bound flight on Friday.



Reynolds took to Twitter to inform fans about the 60-year-old star's health and also thanked them for their concern.



"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends. I thank you for your prayers and good wishes," she wrote.



Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after the 11-hour flight touched down at Los Angeles International Airport shortly after noon on Friday.



Paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival and provided advanced life support and "aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital," said fire-department spokesman Erik Scott.



On December 24, Fisher's brother, Todd, confirmed that she was receiving treatment in an intensive-care unit, saying only, "We have to wait and be patient."