Fallon parodies 'La La Land' at Golden Globes opening

Host Jimmy Fallon took a departure from tradition by bringing the first musical opening in Golden Globes history with a star-studded parody of popular romantic drama "La La Land", nominated in multiple categories at the award show.

He pulled off the homage to the musical with the help of some famous Hollywood faces, who joined in for cameos.

"La La Land", starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, opens with musical number set during traffic jam on an LA highway and Fallon's version took place on the Emmys driveway in a queue of limos.

After jumping out of his vehicle, he danced his way down the red carpet with stars like Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Evan Rachel Wood, "Game of Thrones" heartthrob Kit Harington and Stranger Things's Barb for the musical.

Fallon continued the parody once inside as he took on the role of Gosling's moody pianist. 'Mr Robot' star Rami Malek made a cameo, as did former host Tina Fey.

The host finally called upon his longtime friend Justin Timberlake to play the Emma Stone to his Ryan Gosling in this parody.

Timberlake offered an impression of Fallon and the two danced off into the night, imitating the final sequence of "La La Land".