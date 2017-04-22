Eva Longoria feels uncomfortable in black clothes

Actress Eva Longoria says she does not like wearing black clothes as she finds them boring.

The 42-year-old actress says she feels unattractive in dark-coloured garments, reported Contactmusic.

"I'm not very comfortable wearing black. I just think it's boring, and I don't feel beautiful in it. Your wardrobe can really enhance your emotions, good or bad," Longoria says.

The Desperate Housewives star says her "daily uniform" is a pair of jeans, a silk shirt, heels and a blazer, or a simple dress, which she calls a "onesie".