Emma Watson wants a pep talk from Michelle Obama

Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson has said former US First Lady Michelle Obama would be her dream house guest because she could give her a "pep talk."

The 26-year-old actress thinks the former US First Lady, 53, could give her some great advice.

Asked during a Q&A with young fans for Entertainment Weekly who would be her dream house guest, Watson said, "Michelle Obama. Just for a quick chat, you know. Just for a quick pep talk. That would be great."

The British beauty, who is one of the ambassadors for the United Nation's HeForShe outreach movement, also opened up about why she believes Hermione Granger is a strong feminist character in the Harry Potter films.

"Hermione was that perfect example of turning on its head this initial prejudice that she gets. Hermione finds a way to wield her intelligence and becomes really the leader in this group of two other boys and that's kind of the role that she assumes.

"Harry is much more intuitive. Ron is just along for the ride. Hermione is the one with the plan. She's in control. I think somehow that gave other women permission to feel that they were allowed to take up space.

"What is so fundamentally beautiful about Hermione is her loyalty to that group of friends. She's really the glue that keeps that trio together. It's fundamental, and the boys knew it, and they really treat her as if they know that."