Emma Stone wishes she could ditch stage name

Actress Emma Stone wants to ditch her stage name for her real name - Emily Jean Stone.

The "La La Land" star was told she would have to change her title when she signed up to the Screen Actors Guild, as under SAG rules no two members can have the same name and there was already an Emily Stone listed, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Well, I was 16 when I found out at SAG I couldn't have my own name. So to ask a 16-year-old to pick a new name is really an interesting process because I was like, 'I'm going to be Riley. My name is going to be Riley Stone'," Stone told W magazine.

"And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months and I did a guest spot on 'Malcolm in the Middle' and one day they were like, 'Riley, Riley,' and I had no idea who they were talking to and they were like, 'Hey, hey come on we need you on set.' And I was like, 'Oh I'm not Riley, I can't be Riley'," she added.

The 28-year-old would like to go back to her own name, even though she has achieved worldwide fame as Emma Stone, but she isn't sure if it's possible.

"I had the option of Emily J. Stone and it's kind of like Michael J. Fox, and I love Michael J. Fox, but I don't think I could pull off the J. So then I changed it to Emma because you know it's closer to Emily, but most people call me 'M', that know me well. I would love to get her (Emily Stone) back," Stone said.

