Emma Stone struggled with anxiety

Actress Emma Stone says she suffered from terrible anxiety during her childhood and always thought that she will not be able to move away from home ever.

The La La Land star, who has been vocal about her struggle with anxiety, says as a kid, she was worried the problem would keep her living with her parents for the rest of her life, reported Contactmusic.

"It has always been something that I've lived with and it flares up in big ways at different times in my life. Sometimes while it's happening, like while I'm in a phase of big turmoil, it feels like it's never gonna end - but it does.

"I truly, as a kid, did not think I would ever be able to move away from home or be apart from people I had separation anxiety with," Stone says.