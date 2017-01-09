Emma Stone loves balancing personal, professional life

Actress Emma Stone believes it is possible for an actor to have a film career and find love.

The "La La Land" star, who is still very close with her ex Andrew Garfield despite their split - says balancing a career in the film industry and having a family and love life is all "just about prioritising", reported Contactmusic.

"I don't think it's mutually exclusive, career or love.

Meryl Streep seems very in love with her husband.

"That's a very great family and she's the best there is.

So people can find a way to do both, it's just about prioritising," she said.

However, the 28-year-old actress doesn't believe in a "happily ever after" but insists that doesn't mean a person can't be "happy in a different way".